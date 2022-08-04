Rays vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, MI and will be available to watch on FS1. Jeffrey Springs is set to start for the Rays, while Drew Hutchison gets the nod for the Tigers.

The Rays have also had some struggles this season. Over the years, we have seen them rely heavy on analytics, and it’s worked for the most part. This season, they have dealt with a ton of injuries, however, and it’s really hurt their lineup. Yandy Diaz has been one of their top hitters this season as he is hitting .286 with five home runs and 33 runs batted in. On the mound, Springs has pitched well as he is 3-3 with a 2.70 ERA.

The Tigers made a few big moves in free agency and in the offseason. Many thought they were talented enough to make a push for the playoffs this season, but that hasn’t been the case. The Tigers lineup has been extremely weak this season as Miguel Cabrera leads the team in average at .271. On the mound, Hutchison has had struggles as he is 1-4 with a 4.53 ERA.

Rays vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Drew Hutchison

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Rays -180, Tigers +155

Moneyline pick: Rays -180

The Tigers have had major struggles this season and aren’t really playing for anything. This is a must-win series for the Rays, especially with what they did at the trade deadline. I think we see them play much better over the next few weeks and it starts with this series.

Player prop pick: David Peralta over 1.5 total bases (+100)

This season, Peralta is hitting .267 with 11 home runs against right-handed pitching compared to .132 with one home run against left-handed pitching. The Rays needed another good left-handed bat to face right-handed pitching and they got it. He’s also 2-2 with a home run in his career against Hutchison, so we should see some bug number from him in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.