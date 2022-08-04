Brewers vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.55 ERA) will throw for the Brewers with Zach Thompson (3-8, 5.09 ERA) on the mound for the Pirates.

Milwaukee (57-47) will look to avoid a fourth consecutive loss as it closes up a three-game set in Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon. Woodruff made 15 starts in 2022 and will go for his 10th consecutive outing in which he allowed three or fewer runs. The Brewers have the sixth-best offense in runs per game (4.7), and Christian Yelich will bring a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup.

Pittsburgh (42-62) lost seven consecutive games to close out July, but the Pirates will go for a sweep to start the month of August. Thompson will make his 19th appearance and 18th start of 2022, and he allowed seven runs in both of his last two outings with a combined 20 hits. The Pirates rank No. 28 in runs per game (3.6), and Bryan Reynolds recorded three hits including a walk-off home run on Wednesday night.

Brewers vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Zach Thompson

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (-140)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Brewers -250, Pittsburgh +210

Moneyline pick: Brewers -250

Milwaukee has a much better offense with a significant pitching advantage in this spot, and it’s hard to see Pittsburgh pulling off a sweep on Thursday afternoon. You will not get much of a return on your Brewers investment, but it’s better than throwing your money away with the Pirates.

Player prop pick: Brandon Woodruff Over 7.5 strikeouts (+125)

The Brewers starter is putting up impressive strikeout numbers with an 11.6 K/9, and he has been especially good against the Pirates. Woodruff struck out more than 7.5 hitters in three of four starts against Pittsburgh this season and averages eight K’s per game against this lineup.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.