Dodgers vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The LA Dodgers and San Francisco Giants square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 3:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oracle Park in San Francisco, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kershaw is expected to start for the Giants, while Jakob Junis gets the nod for the Giants.

In the NL, the Dodgers had been the team to beat prior to the trade deadline and they still could be, although the Padres have a ton of talent. At full health, the Dodgers are still one of the best teams in the MLB. Freddie Freeman has swung the bat great this season as he is hitting .324 with 15 home runs and 68 runs batted in. On the mound, Kershaw has been stellar as he is 7-3 with a 2.66 ERA.

The Giants had some hope for the first few months of the season, but that has fallen off. It was reported that they were open to selling at the deadline with a number of guys including Rodón and Joc Pederson, but they held onto their star players. Pederson has been great this season as he is hitting .242 with 17 home runs and 43 RBI. On the mound, Junis has been decent this season as he is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA.

Dodgers vs. Giants

Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Jakob Junis

First pitch: 3:45 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -215, Giants +185

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -215

The Dodgers are too good not to pick in this one. Especially with everything that Giants lineup has dealt with over the past few days, not knowing who would be traded. I think the Dodgers win big in the final game of the series.

Player prop pick: Clayton Kershaw over 5.5 strikeouts (-145)

Kershaw has pitched great this season. He’s gone over this total in four of his last five outings including one against the Giants. The Giants have the 7th most strikeouts in the MLB this season. With a chance to pull off the four-game sweep, I expect to see Kershaw at his best today.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.