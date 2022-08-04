Braves vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Wright is set to start for the Braves, while Carlos Carrasco gets the nod for the Mets.

The Braves are just 3.5 games behind the Mets for first place in the NL East. They are in first place in the NL Wild Card, but they still have time to catch the Mets. Just a week ago, it looked like the Braves would catch the Mets for sure, but the Mets have tightened up. Austin Riley has been one of the best hitters in baseball over the past few weeks, while Ronald Acuña has had major struggles. On the mound, Kyle Wright has been great for the Braves as he has a 13-4 record with a 2.93 ERA.

The Mets have been one of the best teams in baseball this season. In his first year with the club, Buck Showalter has looked like the perfect fit for this team. Right around this time of the year, most Mets teams go on big losing streaks eliminating themselves from the playoffs. I don’t expect that to be the case this season. Pete Alonso has been on a tear this year, he’s hitting .276 with 28 home runs and 88 runs batted in. On the mound, Carrasco has been up and down as he is 11-4 with a 3.79 ERA.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Kyle Wright vs. Carlos Carrasco

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: SportsNet NY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Mets -120, Braves +100

Moneyline pick: Braves +100

This is a tough matchup, but I am leaning towards the Braves in this one. We have seen Carrasco look great and we’ve also seen him have struggles. I expect him to struggle a bit in this outing against a strong Braves lineup.

Player prop pick: Matt Olson over 1.5 total bases (+100)

In his career against Carlos Carrasco, Olson is 5-8 with two doubles and two home runs. This is a crucial series for the Braves and could sit in a better spot in the standings with a few wins. They’ll need one of their top hitters to play well. Coming off two straight hitless games, look for a multi-hit game from Olson in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.