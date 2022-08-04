Blue Jays vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alek Manoah (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will step on the mound for the Jays while Sonny Gray (6-3, 3.41 ERA) will get the nod for the Twins.

Toronto (58-46) is rolling heading into this four-game set, winning eight of its 11 games since the All-Star break. The Blue Jays currently stand atop the AL Wild Card standings and that didn’t change when splitting their quick, two-game series against the Rays this week. Over the last 15 games, they have the third-highest team batting average in the league at .281 and the third-lowest ERA at 2.94.

Minnesota (55-49) enters the series clinging onto a one-game lead in the AL Central standings as the Guardians and White Sox have crept to within striking distance. Their pitching staff has been vulnerable since the All-Star break, averaging a 4.83 ERA over the last 15 days. The Twins did help their own cause by taking two of three from the Tigers this week, capping the series with a 4-1 victory yesterday.

Blue Jays vs. Twins

Pitchers: Alek Manoah vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+140), Twins +1.5 (-165)

Run total: O 8 (-120), U 8 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -125, Twins +105

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -125

The Jays have more momentum than the Twins heading into the series and will be primed to take the series opener tonight. We’ll predict the bats continuing to pop while Manoah handles business on the hill.

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah under 1.5 earned runs (-105)

Manoah posted back-to-back one-run starts before getting tagged for four in a loss to the Tigers last Friday. We’ll predict that he gets back to dominating tonight and limits the Twins’ trips around the bases.

