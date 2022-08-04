Cubs vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals square off in the second game of their doubleheader on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:45 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Sean Newcomb (0-0, 11.57 ERA) will get the nod for the Cubs while Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.50 ERA) will step on the mound for the Cardinals.

St. Louis opened the series with a 6-0 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday before Wednesday’s game was rained out. Home runs by Dylan Carlson and Paul Goldschmidt broke the game open in the fifth inning and Nolan Arenado provided an extra one for insurance in the bottom of the seventh. With the Brewers on a three-game losing streak, the Cards have pulled to within 1.5 games of the NL Central lead.

Chicago produced seven hits but no runs in Tuesday’s setback, marking a third straight loss that has now put the team in last place in the NL Central. That marked the second straight shutout for the club as their bats have suddenly gone cold. After weeks of speculation, the team did not trade All-Star catcher Willson Contreras at the deadline and he will be in the lineup for tonight.

Cubs vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Sean Newcomb vs. Jose Quintana

First pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+130), Cubs +1.5 (-150)

Run total: O 8.5 (-110), U 8.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -170, Cubs +145

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -170

St. Louis batters should have no problem getting to Newcomb, who is stepping out of the bullpen to make his first start of the season. With this being the tail end of a doubleheader, the Cubs will probably let him go 4-5 innings just to give him some work and preserve some of their other arms. Hammer the Cardinals moneyline for this one.

Player prop pick: Coming soon.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.