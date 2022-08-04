Red Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, MO, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nick Pivetta (8-8, 4.47 ERA) will go on the mound for the Red Sox while Kris Bubic (2-6, 5.45 ERA) will get the nod for the Royals.

Boston (53-53) has somewhat turned things around this week, winning three straight before falling 6-1 to the Astros yesterday afternoon. The Red Sox have gone through the wringer over the past couple of weeks, posting a league-worst 5.97 team ERA over the last 15 days while also posting a paltry .227 team batting average. They are currently sitting 1.5 games behind the Orioles for last in the AL East standings.

Kansas City (41-64) has dropped seven of its last nine games heading into this four-game series at home and have been trading spots with the Tigers for last place in the AL Central. The Royals dropped their last two games against the White Sox this week, one a 9-2 blowout on Tuesday and the other a 4-1 setback yesterday.

Red Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Nick Pivetta vs. Kris Bubic

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+120), Royals +1.5 (-140)

Run total: O 9 (+100), U 9 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -140, Royals +120

Moneyline pick: Royals +120

We’ll go with the Royals on the moneyline in the series opener tonight. Pivetta has been hit up for 25 earned runs in his last five starts and that presents an opportunity for KC to get their bats in motion early.

Player prop pick: Michael A. Taylor over 0.5 hits (-165)

We’ll keep things simple and predict at least one Taylor base hit tonight. He is 7-14 for his career against Pivetta and he’ll have a chance to continue that domination tonight.

