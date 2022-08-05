Nationals vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

Apple TV+ will host Friday night’s matchup between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Josiah Gray (7-7, 4.59 ERA) will throw for the Nationals with Kyle Gibson (6-4, 4.60 ERA) on the hill for the Phillies.

Washington (36-71) lost four of its last five contests including a 5-4 loss on Thursday in five innings in Game 1 of this four-game set. Gray will make his 20th start of the season and is coming off an outing where he allowed four runs over five innings of work against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Nationals average the fifth-fewest runs per game (3.8) as they continue life without their stars Josh Bell and Juan Soto, who were traded at the deadline.

Philadelphia (57-48) won eight of its last nine games going into Friday night and is in the mix for a Wild Card spot with two months to go in the regular season. Gibson made 20 starts this season, and he allowed two runs over six innings in his last outing against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies average 4.2 runs per game, which is the eighth most in the MLB, and Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 33 home runs and 66 RBI despite just a .203 batting average.

Nationals vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Josiah Gray vs. Kyle Gibson

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: Apple TV+ website, Apple TV+ app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Phillies -195, Nationals +165

Moneyline pick: Phillies -195

Bet on the Nationals at your own risk over the next couple of months because they have the worst record in baseball and just lost two of their top hitters. Philadelphia is hot right now and is worth a wager even with a relatively small payout at home on Friday night.

Player prop pick: Kyle Gibson Under 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Phillies starter will face the team that averages the fewest number of strikeouts per game (7.2) and is not a great strikeout thrower himself with a 7.0 K/9 in 2022. Gibson threw just four strikeouts over his last two starts, spanning 10.1 innings of work.

