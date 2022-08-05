Blue Jays vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jose Berrios (8-4, 4.96 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays while Tyler Mahle (5-7, 4.40 ERA) will make his first start for the Twins since being traded by the Reds at the trade deadline earlier in the week.

Toronto (59-46) exploded late in last night’s series opener to pull away for the 9-3 win. Leading 3-2 in the top of the eighth, the Jays put together a six-run inning that was capped by a three-run homer by none other than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. On the mound, ace Alek Manoah was able to pick up his 12th victory of the season.

Minnesota (55-50) trailed 3-1 in the sixth before a Jose Miranda groundout that scored Jorge Polanco pulled them to within one. After the aforementioned big inning by Toronto, the only offense the Twins could whip up was a Jake Cave solo shot in the bottom of the ninth. With the Guardians and White Sox also losing last night, the Twins maintained their razor-thin lead on top of the AL Central standings.

Blue Jays vs. Twins

Pitchers: Jose Berrios vs. Tyler Mahle

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+135), Twins +1.5 (-155)

Run total: O 8.5 (-115), U 8.5 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -125, Twins +105

Moneyline pick: Twins +105

The Blue Jays have won each of the last six games Berrios has started but we’ll predict that the Twins end that streak and take them on the moneyline. Mahle has been solid on the mound for the last two months and his ERA has decreased with each start in that time period. Lean with Minnesota.

Player prop pick: Luis Arraez over 1.5 hits (+130)

Arraez had his five-game winning streak ended in his 0-4 performance last night. His .326 batting average suggests he’ll get right back on the saddle with the potential for a multi-hit game Friday.

