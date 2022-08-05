White Sox vs. Rangers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers square off on Friday with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Cease (11-4, 2.01 ERA) will get the nod for the White Sox while the Rangers will send Glenn Otto (4-7, 5.50 ERA) to the mound.

Texas (47-58) was able to open this four-game series with a 3-2 victory last night. Tied 1-1 with two on and one out in the bottom of the seventh, Meibrys Viloria smacked a single to left-center that gave the home team the lead. Two batters later, Marcus Semien brought Ezequiel Duran home on a sac-fly to give them a slight cushion. In the ninth, Jonathan Hernandez was able to shut it down to record the save.

Chicago (53-52) threatened to re-tie the ballgame in the top of the eighth when Yoan Moncada brought home Jose Abreu off an RBI triple to right. With two on and two outs, Yasmani Grandal couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, lining out to left field to end the inning.

White Sox vs. Rangers

Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Glenn Otto

First pitch: 8:05 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Rangers local broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5 (+100), Rangers +1.5 (-120)

Run total: O 7.5 (-120), U 7.5 (+100)

Moneyline odds: White Sox -180, Rangers +155

Moneyline pick: White Sox -180

Chicago has the clear pitching advantage this evening with Cease stepping on the mound and going head-to-head with Otto. The White Sox have won four straight Cease starts and we’ll predict No. 5 tonight. Take them on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease under 1.5 earned runs (+120)

Cease has been extremely difficult for batters to opposing batters to crack, giving up just four earned runs over his last eight starts combined.

