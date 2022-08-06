Braves vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets square off on Saturday, August 6 with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. This will be the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday between the teams. The game takes place at Citi Field in New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jake Odorizzi (4-3, 3.75 ERA) will be making his team debut for Atlanta, while New York counters with David Peterson (5-2, 3.54 ERA)

The Braves (64-43) picked up the win in the second game of this series on Friday 9-6. Eddie Rosario, Michael Harris and William Contreras all went deep to prevent the Atlanta bullpen from giving up the 8-0 lead. The veteran Odorizzi will be starting his 13th game of the season. He was acquired from the Houston Astros at the trade deadline and is coming off a game where he pitched seven innings and gave up only two hits and no earned runs.

The Mets (67-39) hope to extend their lead in the NL East with a good showing in this five-game series. The teams have split games so far and play a doubleheader on Saturday. Even though the Mets started down 8-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning, they fought back to get within three runs in the fifth but couldn’t complete the full comeback. The southpaw Peterson is starting his 14th game of the year, and last pitched against Atlanta on July 12. He pitched 5.1 innings and gave up two hits, two earned runs and struck out nine while earning his second loss of the season.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Braves +100, Mets -120

Moneyline pick: Braves +100

Odorizzi is coming off one of the best starts of his season. Yes, he is wearing a new uniform, but the mound is still the same distance from the plate in this game as it was when he played in Houston. He has to be going into this game confident seeing the offensive output from his new teammates on Friday. Atlanta already totaled five earned runs against Peterson over two appearances this year, Atlanta should win in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

Player prop pick: Francisco Lindor over 0.5 hits (-230)

Lindor is hitting .262 with 19 home runs and 74 RBI this year. While his batting average ranks 64th, he has the sixth-most RBIs in the league. He picked up two hits on Friday and heads into this game 9-25 against Odorizzi in his career. Lindor should pick up at least one hit in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader.

