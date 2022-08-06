Angels vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Angels will start Jaime Barria (1-1, 2.55 ERA) while the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (2-3, 3.56 ERA).

Los Angeles (45-61) started off this four-game series with a 4-3 win on Friday that included a homer and 2 RBIs from Max Stassi. Jo Adell and Taylor Ward each contributed with an RBI. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Angels and continues their success on the road against the Mariners. LA is 5-1 against Seattle on the road.

Seattle (57-20) will look to tie the series as the Mariners continue their run towards a wild card postseason berth. The Mariners are just a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for a second-place wild card finish and 2.5 games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the top spot. They can’t afford to take the Angels lightly in this series as the Mariners have the upstart Baltimore Orioles (55-51) continuing to defy expectations as they creep just 1.5 games behind in the playoff race.

Angels vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Jame Barria vs. George Kirby

First pitch: 4:10 p.m ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Angels +175, Mariners -205

Moneyline pick: Mariners -205

I like the Mariners bouncing back for the second game of this series as they look to play with a sense of urgency. Baltimore is sneakily on Seattle’s heels in the wild card race and taking care of business in this series with the Angels can add some much-needed distance for the Mariners. The Angels got the win in the first game but historically this season they have struggled to generate offense, ranking 24th with 3.90 runs per game.

Player prop pick: Shohei Ohtani over 1.5 total bases (+115)

Ohtani will face Kerby on the hill today, and in three-at bats this season the Angels phenom has gone 2-3 with two singles. Los Angeles may be underwhelming this year but the same cannot be said for Ohtani, who had three hits in five at-bats two days ago including two solo home runs. Kerby has a 3.56 ERA this season and Ohtani should be able to get his at the plate in this contest.

