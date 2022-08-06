Nationals vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Patrick Corbin (4-15, 6.57 ERA) will start for the Nationals and the Phillies will counter with Ranger Suárez (7-5, 3.60).

Washington (36-72) has turned the page into the post-Juan Soto era as the Nats sit with a 0-2 series deficit against the Phillies. The latest loss came Friday night in a 7-2 rout that continued Washington’s season of sorrow. The loss makes it a three-game losing streak for the Nationals, who have lost seven of their last ten overall. Washington is slightly better on the road with a 19-32 record compared to 17-40 at home and will hope to earn its first victory of this series on Saturday.

Philadelphia (58-48) got a strong eight innings from starter Kyle Gibson in Friday’s win and has a rested bullpen heading into Saturday. The Phillies are 8-2 over their last 10 games and have thoroughly outmatched the Nationals throughout this season. Philadelphia will look to ride the hot streak of Rhys Hoskins, who is batting .361 over his past 10 games with three homers and six RBIs.

Nationals vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Patrick Corbin vs. Ranger Suárez

First pitch: 6:05 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-130)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Nationals +215, Phillies -255

Moneyline pick: Phillies -255

Philadelphia has the pitching advantage with Suárez on the mound for this one, and they are scoring the seventh-most runs per game while ranking 10th in runs allowed. They’re all around the better team over the Nationals and should make it a four-game winning streak with a victory on Saturday.

Player prop pick: Rhys Hoskins over 1.5 total bases (-115)

Hoskins has found magic at the plate as he’s batted .361 over the past 10 games. Against Corbin he’s slashing .310/.394//655 in 29 at-bats, showing he’s had historical success against him. I like taking the over in total bases for Hoskins Saturday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.