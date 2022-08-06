Astros vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians square off on Saturday, August 6 with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Garcia (8-7, 3.81 ERA) takes the mound for Houston, while Cleveland will counter with Cal Quantrill (7-5, 4.08 ERA).

The Astros (70-38) have won three games in a row, including the first two in this series. They picked up the 9-3 win on Friday as newly acquired Trey Mancini hit two home runs, including his first career grand slam. Garcia is starting his 20th game of the season and his second against Cleveland. In the first on May 23, he pitched five innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs while taking the third loss of the season.

The Guardians (54-52) can’t seem to get on a solid win streak in the second half of the season. They are 2-3 in their last five games and haven’t won more than two games in a row since the All-Star Game. Cleveland must win on Saturday to try and force a series tie in the four-game set. Quantrill will start his 21st game of the year and his second against Houston. He pitched six innings and gave up six hits and two earned runs while taking the loss.

Astros vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Luis Garcia vs. Cal Quantrill

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Astros -165, Guardians +140

Moneyline pick: Astros -165

Neither starting pitcher has had success against the other team this season, so it is almost an even matchup on the mound. However, Houston has a clear advantage when it comes to the bats. They already had one of the league's best lineups and then strengthened it at the trade deadline. That firepower should be on full display Saturday, and Houston should seal the series victory.

Player prop pick: Jose Altuve over 0.5 hits (-280)

Altuve is hitting .287 this season with 19 home runs and 38 RBI. He is 11-18 over his last four games. Altuve is 3-8 in his career against Quantrill and should pick up a base hit on Saturday.

