Red Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kaufmann Stadium in Kansas City and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.11 ERA) will make the start for the Red Sox and the Royals will back Daniel Lynch (4-7, 4.70 ERA).

Boston (54-54) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the Royals on Friday night. The victory bumped Boston’s record to .500, but the Red Sox still sit in last place in the AL East. Josh Winckowski held tough in the fourth inning as Boston entered the frame up 3-0 but had to hold on for the much-needed win. Despite their underwhelming record, the Red Sox are just 3.5 games back from a possible postseason berth due to the expanded wild card field.

Kansas City (42-65) has lost seven of its last 10 games and sits in fourth place in the AL Central. Zack Greinke allowed four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings for the Royals, who surrendered four hits to Xander Bogaerts and two doubles to Alex Verdugo. With the series tied 1-1, the Royals will hope to build momentum with 2023 and beyond in mind as they continue their rebuild following a selloff at the trade deadline.

Red Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Daniel Lynch

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: New England Sports Network

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -145, Royals +125

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -145

Boston has the pitching advantage in this one with Eovaldi on the hill and he should be able to keep the Royals hitters at bay. The Red Sox have also been good against left-handed pitchers this season with a 17-9 record. Take the Red Sox to come away with a convincing win in this one.

Player prop pick: Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 hits (-275)

Bogaerts had a big night on Friday with four hits in the win and with Lynch on the hill he should be up for another effective day. Bogaerts is hitting .344 with two homers and nine RBIs in 73 plate appearances this season. Look for him to make it back-to-back games with a hit.

