Blue Jays vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mitch White is set to start for the Blue Jays, while Dylan Bundy gets the nod for the Twins.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Blue Jays to say the least. Heading into the season, many people had them as their favorites to win a World Series, but they have had some struggles. Since firing Charlie Montoyo, the Blue Jays have played much better baseball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been their best power hitter as he’s jacked 23 home runs and 68 RBIs. On the mound, White will be making his first start with the Blue Jays. This season, he is 1-2 with a 3.70 ERA.

At the trade deadline, the Twins were one of the big buyers as they traded for Tyler Mahle, Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer to make their rotation and bullpen much better. They have shown they want to compete or a World Series this season. On the hitting front, Luis Arraez has been the big surprise in the MLB. He is .321 which is the third highest in all of the MLB. On the mound, Bundy hasn't been great as he is 6-5 with a 5.04 ERA.

Blue Jays vs. Twins

Pitchers: Mitch White vs. Dylan Bundy

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -120, Twins +100

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -120

After the tough loss yesterday, I expect a big bounceback game from the Blue Jays in this one. White has been decent in his starts this season, and I think he will continue that Saturday. Look for a big game from the Blue Jays lineup as well.

Player prop pick: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. over 1.5 total bases (-115)

In his career against Bundy, Gurriel Jr. is 5-8 with a home run. He is also hitting .315 against right handed pitching, so he has a great matchup for today. Look for at least one extra-base hit from him in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.