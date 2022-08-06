Reds vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Saturday, August 6 with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee and will be available to watch on Fox. Cincinnati will start southpaw Nick Lodolo (3-3, 4.23 ERA), while Aaron Ashby (2-9, 4.13 ERA) gets the starting nod for Milwaukee.

The Reds (42-63) have lost two games in a row, including the series opener on Friday. Cincinnati found itself down 5-0 at the end of the second, and it was too big of a deficit to come back from. Lodolo will be starting his ninth career game. In his last outing, he pitched six innings and gave up four hits, and one earned run while striking out seven.

The Brewers (58-48) came off an embarrassing sweep to the Pittsburgh Pirates and got back into the win column on Friday. Rowdy Tellez started the scoring with a two-run home run, and Tyrone Taylor capped off the scoring with a three-run home run in the second inning. Ashby will start his 15th game of the year and make his second appearance against the Reds. On May 3, he came out of the pen and pitched 2.1 innings and gave up two hits and struck out three to earn a hold.

Reds vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Aaron Ashby

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Reds +150, Brewers -175

Moneyline pick: Brewers -175

Milwaukee gets the edge here for my prediction due to their lineup. While they only scored five runs off of two home runs on Friday, their pitching staff completely shut down the Reds. Cincinnati had its best assets shipped out at the trade deadline on Tuesday and has lost both games since. The Brew Crew should help continue that trend by picking up the win on Saturday.

Player prop pick: Nick Lodolo over 6.5 strikeouts (-135)

The southpaw enters the game with a 3-3 record and a 4.23 ERA and isn’t off to the rookie season he was likely hoping for. Even though those numbers don’t look great, his strikeout numbers have been impressive. When he pitched only two innings and gave up five earned runs against the St. Louis Cardinals, Lodolo struck out five. He has at least seven strikeouts in four of his last six starts and should add another on Saturday.

