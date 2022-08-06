Yankees vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and will be available to watch on Fox. Domingo Germán is set to start for the Yankees, while Jordan Montgomery gets the nod for the Cardinals.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season and a big reason for that is the DraftKings Sportsbook favorite to win AL MVP, Aaron Judge. This season, Judge is hitting .300 with league-high 43 home runs and 93 RBIs. The Yankees have had some struggles over the past few weeks though. In their last 10 games, they’re 4-6 and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. On the mound, Germán hasn't been great in his return from the IL as he is 1-1 with a 6.39 ERA.

While it’s been a tight race, the Cardinals are currently tied with the Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Paul Goldschmidt has been the MVP favorite for the NL as he is hitting .330 with 26 home runs and 82 RBIs. He’s been a major reason for the Cardinals success this season. On the mound, Montgomery will be making his first start for the Cardinals against the team who traded him. With the Yankees, Montgomery was 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA.

Yankees vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Domingo Germán vs. Jordan Montgomery

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -115, Yankees -105

Moneyline pick: Yankees -105

Coming off a loss, I am riding with the Yankees to bounce back. Germán’s struggles in his first few outings are a big reason for the lines being tight, but I think he finds some success Saturday. I think the Yankees lineup gets going against their former teammate as well.

Player prop pick: Domingo Germán over 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

While he’s only gone over this total once in his return from the IL, I think Germán finds some success today. If he is on, he can cruise over this total. I expect Germán to throw six innings today and average a strikeout per inning.

