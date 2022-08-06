Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 9:10 ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Mike Clevinger (3-3, 3.13 ERA) will start for the Padres while the Dodgers will counter with Andrew Heaney (1-0, 0.77 ERA).

San Diego (61-48) is second in the NL West and its flurry of transactions as the trade deadline all but assures the Padres are going all-in this season. To make a run for the World Series likely means getting past their division rival in Los Angeles, who continue to own the season series. The latest beatdown came by way of a 9-1 loss to the Dodgers Friday night in a game that saw Chris Taylor and Cody Bellinger chip in with a pair of two-run doubles. The Padres are just 1-4 in Los Angeles this season but have a chance to add to the win column on Saturday.

Los Angeles (73-33) continues to build on its lead in the NL West and has firmly held the upper hand over its divisional rival this season. The Dodgers are 6-2 against the Padres this season and are 5-0 through the month of August. Los Angeles may have missed out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes but the Dodgers got the upper hand Friday night as they buried starting pitcher Sean Manaea in 9-1 blowout.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Mike Clevinger vs. Andrew Heaney

First pitch: 9:10 ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Padres +130, Dodgers -150

Moneyline pick: Padres +130

The oddsmakers are extending an open invitation to take the Padres as underdogs in this one and despite the historical performance, I’m welcoming that line with open arms. San Diego has a .318 on-base percentage which is 10th in MLB, showing the Padres have been able to hit well this season. Heaney’s 0.77 ERA looks great on paper but he has limited starts overall. I think San Diego has a much better day at the plate and presents strong value as underdogs in this one.

Player prop pick: Brandon Drury over 0.5 hits (-180)

Drury made a big debut for the Padres when he had a homer and four RBIs in a 9-1 win over the Colorado Rockies. He’s also batting slightly better against lefties with a .297 average. I think San Diego bounces back with a much better day at the plate. Look for Drury to be a big factor in that turnaround.

