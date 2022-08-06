Angels vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 10.10 pm. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Reid Detmers (3-3, 3.62 ERA) will get the start for the Angels as the Mariners counter with Chris Flexen (7-8, 3.73 ERA) on the hill.

Los Angeles (45-61) will get a another chance to knock off Seattle in this one as they meet for a Saturday doubleheader. The Angels have notably underwhelmed this season but flipped the script with a win in the series opener that went into the 10th inning. Detmers has been solid for Los Angeles this season and most recently came away with an immaculate inning against the Texas Rangers last Sunday.

Seattle (57-50) is in second place in the AL West and has its sights set on making the postseason for the first time since 2001. The Mariners have a great shot at keeping pace in the tight race within the AL Wild Card as they look to Flexen to bring home a win Saturday night. He’ll have an advantage with the Angels lineup. Los Angeles has the highest strikeout rate in MLB at 26.1%.

Angels vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs. Chris Flexen

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Angels +120, Mariners -140

Moneyline pick: Mariners -140

I’m placing my trust in Flexen in this one. The Mariners have won seven of their last 10 games and Flexen has performed well during that timespan. He has given up less than two runs per start in his last seven starts and combined with Los Angeles’ struggles at the plate, it sets up a win for Seattle in this one. Take the favorites to bounce back accordingly.

