Astros vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland and will be available to watch on Peacock. Christian Javier is set to start for the Astros, while Triston McKenzie gets the nod for the Guardians.

Aside from the Yankees, the Astros have been the best team in baseball this season. However, they have had some struggles as of late. Yordan Alvarez has been one of the best hitters in the MLB this season as he is hitting .308 with 30 home runs and 73 RBIs. On the mound, Javier has been an extremely underrated pitcher as he is 6-7 with a 3.24 ERA.

So far this season, the Guardians have played good baseball and are in the hunt for the playoffs. Jose Ramirez has been their best player but they’ve gotten major contributions from guys like Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario. On the mound, McKenzie has had a very good season as he is 7-8 with a 3.38 ERA.

Astros vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Christian Javier vs. Triston McKenzie

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast:

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Astros -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 8 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Astros (-145), Guardians (+125)

Moneyline pick: Astros (-145)

This Houston lineup had major struggles in yesterday’s game, but I think the Astros will bounce back today. With Javier on the mound, the Astros shouldn’t allow more than three runs. I expect a 2+ run win by the Astros today.

Player prop pick: Alex Bregman over 1.5 total bases (+110)

Although the Astros lineup had major struggles yesterday, Bregman had one of their only extra-base hits in the 9th with a double. In his career against McKenzie, Bregman is 1-3 with a home run. Look for Bregman to have an extra-base hit in today’s game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.