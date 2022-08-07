Nationals vs. Phillies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Cory Abbott is set to start for the Nationals, while Aaron Nola gets the nod for the Phillies.

Following the trade deadline, the Nationals are in a tough spot as they traded away the two biggest pieces of their lineup in Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Luke Voit was one of the pieces they acquired in the trade and he’s been solid lately. He is 4-10 with a home run and two runs batted in in three games. On the mound, Abbott has pitched well for the Nationals as he is has a 1.00 ERA in four appearances and one start.

The Phillies have played tremendous baseball as of late, putting themselves in good position to make the playoffs. They’re currently 59-48 and sit one game ahead of the Brewers for the final spot in the NFL Wild Card. A big reason for their success has been Kyle Schwarber who has hit 34 home runs and has 67 RBIs. On the mound, Aaron Nola has a 7-8 record with a 3.25 ERA this season.

Nationals vs. Phillies

Pitchers: Cory Abbott vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 1:35 p.m. ET

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-155)

Run total: 8.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Phillies (-320), Nationals (+265)

Moneyline pick: Phillies (-320)

There is no way I can bet against the Phillies in this one. They are the much better team and they’re actually playing for something. The odds aren’t worth great, but I would be shocked in the Phillies lost this one.

Player prop pick: Kyle Schwarber over 1.5 total bases (-110)

Schwarber has already hit one home run this series and it wouldn't shock me if he hit another today. He’s better against righties this season as he’s hitting .214 compared to .178 against lefties. I fully expect an extra-base hit from Schwarber in this one.

