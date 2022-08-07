Red Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kutter Crawford is set to start for the Red Sox, while Brad Keller gets the nod for the Royals.

While most teams were clear with what they wanted to do at the deadline, the Red Sox were confusing as they were both buyers and sellers. They traded away Christian Vazquez and Jake Diekman while acquiring Rees McGuire, Eric Hosmer, and Tommy Pham. Rafael Devers has had some struggles since coming back from the IL as he’s hitting .160 with one home run in the last seven games.

It has been a tough season for the Royals. At the trade deadline, they traded two of their best players in Andrew Benintendi and Whit Merrifield for a few prospects. The bullpen has had major struggles all season. Getting Salvador Perez back from the IL was a major boost for the offense as he hit five home runs in nine games since returning. On the mound, Keller has struggled as he is 5-12 with a 4.61 ERA.

Red Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Kutter Crawford vs. Brad Keller

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5 (+110)

Run total: O 9.5 (-105), U 9.5 (-115)

Moneyline odds: Red Sox (-140), Royals (+120)

Moneyline pick: Red Sox (-140)

I don't see the Red Sox losing two in a row against a team like the Royals. Crawford has pitched great this season and the Red Sox could really use a win if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Player prop pick: Kutter Crawford over 4.5 strikeouts (-130)

Crawford was great against the Astros in his last outing where he struck out six. Against a weaker lineup Sunday, I think Crawford will strike out even more in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.