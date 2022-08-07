Blue Jays vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Minnesota Twins square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kevin Gausman is set to start for the Blue Jays, while Chris Archer gets the nod for the Twins.

It’s been a rollercoaster season for the Blue Jays to say the least. Heading into the season, many people had them as favorites to win a World Series, but they have had some struggles. Since firing Charlie Montoyo, the Blue Jays have played much better baseball. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been their best power hitter as he’s jacked 23 home runs and 68 RBIs. On the mound, Gausman has been the ace for the Blue Jays. He is 8-8 with a 3.06 ERA.

At the trade deadline, the Twins were one of the big buyers as they traded for Tyler Mahle, Jorge Lopez and Michael Fulmer to make their rotation and bullpen much better. They have shown they want to compete for a World Series crown this season. On the hitting front, Luis Arraez has been the big surprise in the MLB. He is .325 which is the second highest in all of the MLB. Archer has been average this season as he is 2-5 with a 4.05 ERA.

Blue Jays vs. Twins

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Chris Archer

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (-105)

Run total: O 8.5 (-110), U 8.5 (-110)

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays (-165), Twins (+140)

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays (-165)

The Blue Jays have had major struggles in this series and their pitching has been the main problem. The lineup has scored 3+ runs in both games and lost both. With their best pitcher on the mound, I expect them to have more success Sunday and get a win.

Player prop pick: Kevin Gausman over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

I expect Gausman to have a great outing. I think he throws seven innings averaging a strikeout per inning. Gausman has gone over this total in four straight outings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.