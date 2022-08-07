Yankees vs. Cardinals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals square off on Sunday, August 7 with first pitch set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.18 ERA) will make his debut for New York, while the veteran Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.11 ERA) gets the starting nod for St. Louis.

The Yankees (70-38) find themselves in a weird spot as they became the first team in the league with 70 wins but have lost four games in a row since. They couldn’t get past former Yankee Jordan Montgomery on the mound on Saturday and lost 1-0. Montas will be starting his 20th game of the season and his first for his new team. In his last outing before getting acquired by the Yanks, he pitched five innings and gave up seven hits and two earned runs to snag his fourth win of the year. New York will continue its road trip on Monday as its heads west for a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners.

The Cardinals (59-48) have continued their strong start to the second half of the season by picking up their sixth win in a row on Saturday. One run is all they needed, courtesy of a RBI single from Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the first inning. Wainwright will be starting his 22nd game of the season and has won back-to-back starts. Most recently, he pitched seven innings of shutout ball and only gave up six hits while striking out four. St. Louis will be off on Monday and then head west for a quick three-game set with the Colorado Rockies starting Tuesday.

Yankees vs. Cardinals

Pitchers: Frankie Montas vs. Adam Wainwright

First pitch: 2:15 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -135, Cardinals +115

Moneyline pick: Yankees -135

Montas’ record is deceiving because he spent most of this season with the Oakland Athletics. He is 1-3 over his last five starts and didn’t give up more than three earned runs in those games. Wainwright is having a weird stretch where he has pitched well against the Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers but gave up seven earned against the Cincinnati Reds. This Yankees lineup is just too good and power heavy to continue this losing streak. They should pick up the win on Sunday.

Player prop pick: DJ LeMahieu under 1.5 total bases (-145)

LeMahieu hasn’t hit Wainwright well in his career. He heads into Sunday’s game 1-14 against Waino, although his one hit was a double. Even though LeMahieu is hitting .285 on the season, he is 0-9 in his last three games and should tally fewer than two total bases Sunday.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.