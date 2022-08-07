Giants vs. Athletics: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s square off on Sunday, August 7 with first pitch set for 4:07 p.m. ET. The game takes place at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Webb (9-5, 3.20 ERA) will start for San Francisco, while Oakland sends Adrian Martinez (2-2, 6.52 ERA) to the mound.

The Giants (52-55) have really struggled in the second half of the season. They ended their four-game losing streak on Saturday with a 7-3 win. Home runs from LaMonte Wade Jr., J.D. Davis and Joey Bart fueled the offense. Webb will start his 23rd game of the year and is 2-2 over his last five starts. He pitched five innings and gave up eight hits and six earned runs in his last start. San Francisco will continue its road trip Monday as they head to San Diego for a three-game divisional set.

The Athletics (41-67) had won two games in a row before Saturday. They are still 2-1 since the All-Star break as their rebuild continues. The rookie Martinez is starting his fifth game of the year. He pitched 4.1 innings and gave up four hits, and four earned runs while taking the second loss of his season. Oakland will welcome the Los Angeles Angels to town on Monday for a three-game divisional set. These teams are getting very familiar with each other as they played a three-game series at the beginning of last week too.

Giants vs. Athletics

Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Adrian Martinez

First pitch: 4:07 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Giants -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Giants -205, Athletics +175

Moneyline pick: Giants -205

Hopefully, the three home runs from Saturday spark some consistent offense for the Giants. San Francisco is typically set up for success when Webb takes the mound. The A’s are just hard to trust in their dilapidated, rebuilding state, so the Giants should be able to build some momentum with a series-ending win on Sunday.

Player prop pick: Logan Webb to record a win (-110)

The Giants have been bad in the second half of the season but have a plus matchup against the A’s. Webb is 2-2 over his last five games and hasn’t faced Oakland yet this season. He should be able to shut down the A’s lineup, and if he gets any form of run support, he could pick up the win.

