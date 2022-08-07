Angels vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Tucker Davidson (1-2, 6.46 ERA) will make his first start for the Angels after being traded by the Braves last week while Marco Gonzales (6-11, 3.95 ERA) will step on the mound for the M’s.

Los Angeles (46-62) has taken two out of three from the Mariners this weekend and clobbered them with a 7-1 victory last night. David Fletcher ended up doing the most damage for the Halos on the evening, going 2-4 with a home run and three RBI. On the mound, Reid Detmers went seven full innings, yielding just one earned run and striking out seven.

Seattle (58-51) was able to produce that lone run despite having a decent day at the plate with seven base hits. Luis Torrens was responsible for the team’s only score of the evening when launching a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth. Even with the loss, the Mariners still maintained their position as the third Wild Card team in the AL standings.

Angels vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Tucker Davidson vs. Marco Gonzales

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+135), Angels +1.5 (-155)

Run total: O 8 (-115), U 8 (-105)

Moneyline odds: Mariners -150, Angels +130

Moneyline pick: Angels +130

We’ll go with the Halos on the moneyline and predict that they’ll take their third game of this four-game set. They’ll take advantage at the plate and deliver another big offensive performance.

Player prop pick: Marco Gonzales over 6.5 hits allowed (+115)

Gonzales has been roughed up on the mound for the last month, giving up at least eight hits in five of his last six starts. Until he can regain control, we’ll take the over on hits allowed.

