Braves vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Flushing, NY, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Spencer Strider (6-3, 2.79 ERA) will get the start for the Braves while Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will make his second start for the Mets since returning from injury.

New York (69-39) took both games of yesterday’s doubleheader against the Braves, winning the day game 8-5 before taking the night cap 6-2. Pete Alonso and Darin Ruf both drove in runs in the bottom of the third in Game 2 to give the Mets a 3-0 lead and they continued to build on it from there. New York has now taken three games of this rare five-game series and now have a 5.5-game lead on Atlanta in the NL East standings.

Atlanta (64-45) fell into a hole during both games on Saturday and scored the bulk of their runs in the later innings. The Braves whipped up three runs in the ninth inning of the first game to make that final score respectable before William Contreras hammered a solo homer to right field in the ninth inning of Game 2 to put them on the board for a final time. Atlanta has now dropped four of its last five games.

Braves vs. Mets

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Jacob deGrom

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+150), Braves +1.5 (-175)

Run total: O 7 (+100), U 7 (-120)

Moneyline odds: Mets -145, Braves +125

Moneyline pick: Braves +125

We’re in for one of the better pitching matchups of the day with Strider going head-to-head with deGrom. We’ll lean with the defending champs on the moneyline this afternoon and predict that they avoid the gentleman’s sweep by getting a win at Citi Field.

Player prop pick: Spencer Strider over 6.5 strikeouts (+105)

Strider is coming off a dominant performance against the Phillies last Tuesday where he punched out 13 batters on strikes on the way to a win. He has notched at least eight strikeouts in four of his last six starts and we’ll predict that he’ll get into that same neighborhood once again. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.