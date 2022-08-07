Padres vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 7:08 pm ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and will be available to watch on ESPN. Yu Darvish (10-4, 3.30 ERA) will get the nod for the Padres and will go head-to-head with Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson (12-1, 2.89 ERA).

Los Angeles (74-33) has poured cold water on San Diego’s excitement in the aftermath of the Juan Soto trade by taking the first two games of this three-game series. The Dodgers put down the Padres in an 8-3 victory last night, a win spurned on by one-homer, three-RBI performances by both Will Smith and Max Muncy. L.A.’s bullpen only yielded two hits down the stretch to secure the victory.

San Diego (61-49) briefly took the lead in the top of the fourth when Brandon Drury, Jake Cronenworth, and Wil Myers all drove in runs to put the team up 3-2. The Padres’ offense would hit a wall from that point on as the Dodgers sped ahead. Soto finished the evening going 1-3 with a walk and a run. San Diego now trails Los Angeles by 14.5 games in the NL West standings but have maintained its spot as the second Wild Card team.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Tyler Anderson

First pitch: 7:08 p.m. ET

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet L.A.

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+150), Padres +1.5 (-175)

Run total: O 8.5 (-120), U 8.5 (+100)

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -135, Padres +115

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -135

We’re in for the best pitching matchup of the day in the MLB as two NL Cy Young candidates in Darvish and Anderson do battle. Anderson yielded five earned runs in a win over Giants on Tuesday and we’ll predict that he’ll bounce back by his standards and lead the Dodgers to a win. Take L.A. on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 1.5 hits (+170)

Turner is 6-14 for his career against Darvish, being one of few who has been consistent against the righty. We’ll predict at least two hits tonight for the Dodger shortstop.

