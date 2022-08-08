Pirates vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Tyler Beede (1-1, 3.89 ERA) will start for the Pirates with Zac Gallen (6-2, 3.31 ERA) on the mound with the Diamondbacks.

Pittsburgh (44-64) avoided a sweep with an 8-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers earlier in the week. Beede will make his 19th appearance and second start of the season, and this will be a bullpen game for the Pirates. Pittsburgh ranks No. 28 in runs per game (3.6), and Bryan Reynolds leads the team in home runs (16) and RBI (35).

Arizona (48-59) won two of three games against the Colorado Rockies over the weekend as it continues its homestand with this four-game set. Gallen made 20 starts this season and allowed three runs over 5.2 innings in a victory over the Cleveland Guardians last Tuesday. The Diamondbacks rank No. 27 in batting average (.227), and Christian Walker homered on Sunday for his 26th dinger of the season.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Tyler Beede vs. Zac Gallen

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Pittsburgh

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-120)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Diamondbacks -240, Pirates +200

Moneyline pick: Pirates +200

Pittsburgh will play the matchup game throughout this matchup and likely using plenty of pitchers. The Pirates scored at least five runs in four of their last six games, and these odds are worth taking a flyer on Pittsburgh in this spot.

Player prop pick: Zac Gallen Over 5.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Diamondbacks starter had a double-digit K/9 in every season in the big leagues, but that number has dipped to 8.6 to this point of 2022. Still, he has a great chance at getting fairly deep into this game against a Pirates offense that strikes out 9.3 times per game, the third most in the league.

