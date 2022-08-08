Yankees vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners square off on Monday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA) will try to snap the Yankees’ losing streak. He will go up against Mariners ace Logan Gilbert (10-4, 3.09 ERA).

The Yankees (70-39) still have the best record in the American League, but they have hit a genuine rough patch. Losers of five in a row, the Yankees’ offense beyond Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu has slumped. The pitching staff has recorded a 6.64 ERA during the skid. Judge is slashing .360/.471/.840 with 14 homers, 37 RBI and 27 runs scored over his past 26 contests. Taillon has put up a 6.25 ERA over his past eight starts. He allowed five earned runs and a couple of homers over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Mariners on Aug. 2

The Mariners (59-51) currently hold the third AL’s third Wild Card spot, but they have not covered themselves in glory either recently. Seattle is 8-9 since the All-Star break and is batting a meager .211 during that span. The absence of rookie star Julio Rodriguez (right wrist contusion) certainly doesn’t help, but they did get former All-Star Mitch Haniger back into their lineup during their weekend series against the Angels. Jesse Winker blasted a grand slam in Sunday’s victory and has three homers in his previous seven games. Gilbert was victimized by Yankee Stadium last week, allowing six earned runs and three homers in 5.1 innings. He served up only three homers through five July starts (28.1 innings)

Yankees vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -115, Mariners -105

Moneyline pick: Mariners -105

J-Rod’s absence should give you pause when considering the Mariners tonight. But they are encountering a Yankees team that is under .500 since June 19. The offense is missing crucial pieces in Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo. The rotation has been very inconsistent. The bullpen has a 4.17 ERA since July 9. Seattle has the pitching advantage with Gilbert on the mound and should get the victory.

Player prop pick: Eugenio Suarez OVER 1.5 total bases

Suarez took Taillon deep when these teams met in New York on Aug. 2 and has five extra-base hits in 30 career at-bats versus the right-hander. Suarez snapped out of a tiny slump with two hits Sunday and should keep rolling in this series opener.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.