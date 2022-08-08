Giants vs. Padres Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and LA Dodgers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. A couple of veteran left-handers — the Giants’ Alex Wood and the Padres’ Blake Snell — make up the starting pitching matchup.

The Giants (53-55) are clinging to their postseason hopes as they are 6.5 games back of a Wild Card spot. They are just 5-12 since the All-Star break, but they did take both ends of this past weekend’s two-game set at Oakland. Rookie catcher Joey Bart is showing signs of life at the plate. He’s 10-for-26 with three homers in his previous seven games, lifting his season average from .180 to .212. Wood had a rough time in his most recent start versus the Dodgers, but he was magnificent in July (1.65 ERA over five starts). That stretch included seven shutout innings at San Diego in a win on July 10.

The Padres (61-50) are still sitting pretty for a playoff spot, but this past weekend proved that despite their recent, high-profile additions, they are not up to par with the Dodgers right now. Juan Soto is slashing .313/.476/.500 in five games as a Padre. Josh Bell has reached base in seven of 19 plate appearances (.368 on-base percentage) since his arrival in San Diego. Maybe Snell has turned a corner. In his past three starts, facing the Mets, Twins and Rockies, the former Cy Young Award winner allowed a total of two earned runs over 17 innings. He also posted a 21-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio during that span.

Giants vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Blake Snell

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Padres -190, Giants +160

Moneyline pick: Padres -190

You have to imagine that San Diego is more than a little ticked off following their lost weekend in Los Angeles. Expect the Padres to take out their frustrations on the Giants. Snell has pitched better of late, and the Padres’ lineup should create enough offense against Wood to get into the win column.

Player prop pick: Juan Soto OVER 0.5 home runs (+400)

Soto has gone deep twice over his previous seven at-bats against Wood, including a dinger in April of this season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.