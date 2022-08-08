Angels vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics square off on Monday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The pitching matchup features a couple of left-handers: the Angels’ Jose Suarez (3-4, 4.55 ERA) and the Athletics’ Cole Irvin (6-8, 3.04 ERA).

The Angels (46-63) are 3-5 in August. That includes losing two of three versus Oakland at home from Aug. 2-4. Shohei Ohtani homered twice in that series finale, giving him 117 homers in the majors. He is one homer shy of breaking his tie with Ichiro Suzuki for the second-most by a Japanese-born player. Only Hideki Matsui (175) has more. Suarez didn’t allow an earned run over five innings as he picked up a win over Oakland on Aug. 2.

The A’s (41-68) have the worst record in the American League. They dropped both games in their home series versus the Giants. Catcher Sean Murphy picked up two hits in each game and is slashing .330/.407/.566 since the beginning of July. Irvin’s 3.04 ERA is a little misleading; he has allowed a lot of hard contact, so his expected ERA is 4.37. He faced off against Suarez in that aforementioned game and came away with a tough-luck loss after allowing three runs (two earned) over six innings.

Angels vs. A’s

Pitchers: Jose Suarez vs. Cole Irvin

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

A’s local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: A’s -1.5. (+170)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: A’s -125, Angels +105

Moneyline pick: A’s -125

Expect another low-scoring game between these clubs, but Oakland gets the edge tonight as Irvin has limited hitters to a .195 average with just one home run allowed over 62.1 innings at home.

Player prop pick: Cole Irvin OVER 18.5 outs recorded (-125)

This is going to be close as Irvin has gone at least six innings (18 outs) in each of his previous seven starts. That includes his most recent start versus L.A. He’s gone past six innings in four of those outings. The Angels certainly don’t have the type of offense that should force Irvin out of the game early, so he will likely get through six innings pretty easily. Can he get that extra out to make this bet hit? Think positively.

