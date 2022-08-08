Reds vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Cincinnati Reds and New York Mets square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Justin Dunn (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Reds with Chris Bassitt (8-7, 3.61 ERA) on the mound for the Mets.

New York (70-39) is coming off a fantastic series, winning four of five games over the Atlanta Braves over the weekend to build a 6.5-game gap for the top spot in the National League East. Bassitt made 20 starts in Year 1 with the Mets and threw seven scoreless innings in Wednesday’s victory over the Washington Nationals. The Mets rank No. 4 in runs per game (4.8), and Pete Alonso has driven in the second most runs this season with 95 RBI.

Cincinnati (44-63) won two of three games against the Milwaukee Brewers this weekend, capped off by a 4-2 victory in 10 innings on Sunday. Dunn will make his season debut on Monday night and has not pitched in an MLB game since June 17, 2021 with the Seattle Mariners where he made 25 starts over three seasons with a 3.94 ERA. The Reds rank No. 24 in OPS (.688), and Joey Votto has 11 home runs with 39 RBI this season.

Reds vs. Mets

Pitchers: Justin Dunn vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mets -1.5 (-150)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mets -315, Reds +260

Moneyline pick: Reds +260

It is tough to take anybody as this heavy of favorites considering such a low payout, but Cincinnati could be worth the risk in this spot. The Reds won three consecutive series and have not lost one since the All-Star Game despite giving up some key hitters at the trade deadline. Cincinnati can play spoiler down the stretch, and Dunn will be plenty motivated to put together a strong start in his first appearance in more than a year.

Player prop pick: Justin Dunn Under 3.5 strikeouts (-165)

The Reds pitcher is an average strikeout thrower with an 8.1 K/9, but this is not a great spot to rack up a bunch of strikeouts. Dunn may have a bit of a pitch count limit, and the Mets strike out 7.6 times per game, which is the fourth fewest in the MLB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.