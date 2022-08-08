Blue Jays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Yusei Kikuchi (4-5, 4.86 ERA) will get the start for the Blue Jays with Jordan Lyles (8-8, 4.40 ERA) on the mound for the Orioles.

Toronto (60-48) is coming off a four-game series split against the Minnesota Twins over the weekend and won Sunday’s game in the 10th inning thanks to an overturned call at the plate. Kikuchi made 18 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed two runs over four innings in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. The Blue Jays rank No. 3 offensively in runs per game (4.8), and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team in home runs (23) and RBI (68).

Baltimore (56-52) lost for the first time this month on Sunday with an 8-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates after a five-game winning streak. Lyles will make start No. 23 in his first year with the Orioles and is coming off a great outing when he allowed just one run over 6.1 innings in an 8-2 win over the Texas Rangers. The Orioles rank No. 24 in on-base percentage (.304), and Anthony Santander is the team’s top home run hitter (19) and RBI man (59).

Blue Jays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SNET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -145, Orioles +125

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -145

Both offenses should be set up for success in this spot with a couple pitchers with fairly high ERAs and have a tendency to give up plenty of home runs. The pitching matchup might be a wash, but it’s the Blue Jays' powerful offense that will be the difference in this spot even though the payout may not be all that substantial.

Player prop pick: Yusei Kikuchi Under 4.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Blue Jays starter has been a very good strikeout thrower this season with a 10.2 K/9, but the issue has been an inability to get all that deep into games. He played in two games since a brief stint on the injured list and did not exceed 75 pitches in either outing. Getting plus odds with the under is a strong play on Monday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.