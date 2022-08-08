Who is leading the AL Central?

The 2022 MLB season has around two months left before we get into the playoffs, which could run into November before of the short lockout. The playoff picture in the American League is looking like the New York Yankees, Houston Astros and everyone else. Those two divisions seem pretty easy to predict and could be decided before October. The AL Central on the other hand, may go down to the wire. Let’s take a look at where the AL Central standings are at in August.

MLB playoff picture: AL Central standings

The Twins enter the week of August 8 with a shallow lead on the Guardians and White Sox. The Twins just split a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays and are staring down a tough L.A. swing before things get a bit easier in the schedule. Minnesota still has eight more games against Cleveland and nine against the ChiSox before the end of the season. Six of those nine games against Chicago will come in the final three series of the regular season, games that could decide first place in the division.