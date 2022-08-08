Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson named No. 1 overall prospect by Baseball America

Baseball America has ranked Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson as their new No. 1 prospect, per the team’s official Twitter account.

This comes as no surprise as Henderson has been dominating the minor leagues this year. Baltimore is also no stranger to having a top prospect, as they called up former No. 1 overall prospect Adley Rutschman to the big leagues earlier this season. Henderson remains the No. 4 overall prospect according to the MLB.

The 21-year-old Henderson was drafted in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He has progressed through the ranks in the Orioles system and currently plays for their Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides. Henderson is batting .304 this season and has 100 hits, 17 home runs and 63 RBI with 16 stolen bases. Baltimore already has a solid shortstop in Jorge Mateo in the majors, so Henderson may be moved to second or third base whenever he is called up. Henderson has an estimated ETA of 2023 to the majors, and if he finishes this season strong could break camp with the big league club next spring.