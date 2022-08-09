Cardinals vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Colorado Rockies square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Miles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA) will start for the Cardinals with Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75 ERA) on the mound for the Rockies.

St. Louis (60-48) is one of the hottest teams in baseball with a seven-game winning streak and will enter Tuesday’s slate with a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. Mikolas will make his 23rd start of the season and gave up three runs over 6.1 innings in last week’s start against the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals have the sixth-best on-base percentage (.323), and Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with home runs (26) and RBI (84).

Colorado (48-63) lost two of three games against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend and fell short in three consecutive series. Feltner will make his 10th appearance and ninth start of the season, and this will be his third game since returning from the injured list. The Rockies have the second-best batting average (.262), and CJ Cron has a team-high 22 home runs and 74 RBI.

Cardinals vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Ryan Feltner

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 11

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -170, Rockies +145

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -170

Mikolas allowed three or fewer runs in 10 of his last 11 starts, and St. Louis certainly has the pitching advantage in this spot. In just two MLB seasons, Feltner appeared in 11 games and will enter with a 6.51 ERA. The Cardinals are on a roll right now, and there’s no reason to think that won’t continue on Tuesday night.

Player prop pick: Ryan Feltner Under 3.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Rockies starter has average strikeout numbers in a limited sample size with an 8.4 K/9, but Feltner could be in for a short start. The Cardinals scored 12 runs in their last time out, and Feltner has not thrown more than four innings any of his last four appearances. In each of those outings, he threw fewer than 3.5 K’s, and the Cardinals strike out 7.8 times per game, the fifth fewest in the MLB.

