Rays vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 9.00 ERA) will start for the Rays with Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.46 ERA) on the mound for the Brewers.

Tampa Bay (58-50) won four of its last five games as it gets ready for a two-game set in Milwaukee. Yacabonis made nine appearances with the Miami Marlins earlier this season, and this will be Game 2 with the Rays. On Saturday, he allowed three runs over 0.2 innings of work, and this will be a bullpen game for Tampa Bay. The Rays rank No. 24 in OPS (.687), and Randy Arozarena has driven in a team-high 51 RBI.

Milwaukee (58-50) lost six of its last seven games and fell out of first place in the National League Central, trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by two games. Peralta made one start since landing on the injured list in May, and he allowed two runs over 3.2 innings of work last Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers have the fifth-best OPS (.741), and Rowdy Tellez is the team leader in RBI (70).

Rays vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Jimmy Yacabonis vs. Freddy Peralta

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Brewers -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -165, Rays +140

Moneyline pick: Rays +140

It is tough to trust Milwaukee as this heavy of a favorite on Tuesday night with decent value on Tampa Bay. The Brewers have been a mess since trading Josh Hader despite holding a division lead in one of the most head-scratching moves at the deadline. Keep fading the Brewers until further notice.

Player prop pick: Freddy Peralta Under 5.5 strikeouts (+130)

The Brewers starter threw just 67 pitches in his first game back from the injured list and despite being a fantastic strikeout thrower with a 12.0 K/9 during his career, it might take a few starts to get back into a rhythm. He struck out just three batters last week, and the potential payout is high enough to side with the under.

