White Sox vs. Royals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Lance Lynn (2-4, 5.87 ERA) will start for the White Sox with Brady Singer (4-4, 3.67 ERA) on the mound for the Royals.

Chicago (55-53) will enter Tuesday’s road doubleheader in third place in the American League Central but just two games behind the Minnesota Twins for the top spot. Lynn made his season debut in June with 10 starts this season, and he allowed just one run over six innings with eight strikeouts in a victory over the Royals last Wednesday. The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average (.257), and Luis Robert has become the team leader in RBI with 56 after driving in a couple runs on Sunday.

Kansas City (44-65) won three of four matchups against the Boston Red Sox over the weekend as its 11-game homestand continues. Singer will make his 18th appearance and 15th start, coming off an outing against the White Sox in which he gave up four runs over six innings last Wednesday. The Royals rank No. 24 in runs per game (3.9), and rookie Bobby Witt Jr. drove in at least one run in each of his last four games.

White Sox vs. Royals

Pitchers: Lance Lynn vs. Brady Singer

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports-Chicago

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

