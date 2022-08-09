Guardians vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shane Bieber will be on the hill for Cleveland while the Tigers will send out Tyler Alexander.

The Guardians roll into this game on a two-game win streak and have won 12 of their last 20 games. Cleveland currently sits one game back in the AL Central and are threatening to take the lead from the Twins. Bieber is definitely the guy you’d want on the hill today as a Guardians fan, he’s started three times against Detroit this season and has allowed just eight earned runs in 20.2 innings pitched. He’s gone at least into the sixth inning in each of those starts too.

Detroit is in a tough place right now, having lost seven of their last 10 games and four of their last five overall. They’ve won just six games in their last 20 and 10 of their last 30, so wins aren’t easy to come by in the Motor City. Alexander is having a hard time recently too, earning five straight losses in which he’s allowed 13 earned runs in his last 17 innings pitched. In those games he’s failed to go any longer than five innings, so don’t expect a long outing from him today. He has not faced Cleveland this season.

Guardians vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Tyler Alexander

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EST

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -190, Tigers +160

Moneyline pick: Guardians -190

Clevland is definitely the team with the most to lose and have been in a much better place in recent weeks. The pitching matchup should give bettors a lot of confidence in the Guardians too.

Player prop pick: Jose Ramirez over 1.5 hits (+250)

The Guardians infielder comes into this contest on a three-game hitting streak and has gotten at least one base knock in eight of his last 10 games, three of which were multi-hit performances. He’s hit well against Alexander in his career too, nabbing four hits in 12 at bats, including one home run.

