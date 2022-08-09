Twins vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and LA Dodgers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. EST The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Julio Urias will be on the hill for the home team and the Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan

The Twins come into this matchup with their grasp at the top of the AL Central slipping away a bit, with just a one game lead over their closest rival. They haven’t been particularly hot recently, but they haven’t been bad either. They’re just chugging along having won 14 of their last 30 games and five of their last 10. Ryan has been solid for the most part, but he gave up 10 earned runs to the San Diego Padres in just 4.2 innings two weeks ago. This Dodgers lineup will test him just as much as that one did.

LA is probably the best team in baseball at the moment. They come into this game on an eight-game winning streak and have won 26 of their last 30 overall games. Most of the games they’ve won have been by quite a large margin as well, so there hasn’t been a ton of high-stress innings for the pitchers to contend with. Urias has been lights out this season and has allowed three earned runs in his last 27 innings pitched.

Twins vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -215, Twins +185

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -215

It’s nearly impossible to get any hits of Urias at the moment and that’s not projected to change tonight against a lineup in a bit of a mediocre stretch. LA has been swinging a hot bat too, so they should continue their winning ways

Player prop pick: Urias under 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

Urias has been incredible lately and that shouldn’t change tonight. But the Twins are a team that doesn't strike out a ton, averaging 10th best in the league 8.1 times per game. The Dodgers hurler has only eclipsed the five K mark three times in his last seven games too. He’ll work deep into the game, but not get a lot of strikeouts.

