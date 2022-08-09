Braves vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available to watch on TBS. Rich Hill will be on the bump for the Red Sox while Charlie Morton will start for the Braves.

The Braves come into this one in a bit of a funk. It seemed like just yesterday they were on the heels of the Mets in the NL East, but today they find themselves seven games back in the standings. The World Series champs have lost three straight and five of their last six games. They also struggle way more on the road than they do at home, losing going 27-24 on the road compared to 37-22 back at home.

The Red Sox have not been having a fun time since the All-Star break. Overall they’ve lost 13 of their last 20 games and 21 of their last 30. Hill hasn’t thrown more than 4.2 innings in his last two starts either, so don’t expect a long outing from him against a Braves lineup hoping to break a bit of an uncharacteristic slide.

Braves vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Charlie Morton vs. Rich Hill

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Broadcast: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -155, +135

Moneyline pick: Braves -155

The Braves are in a bit of a slide, but the Sox are in a total free-fall right now. Atlanta’s schedule has been tough recently too with a five-game set against the Mets right before coming to Fenway. They should get back on track today

Player prop pick: Xander Bogaerts over 0.5 home runs (+550)

The Red Sox shortstop is struggling a bit with his power stroke this season with just nine bombs on the year. But the good news is that two of those dingers have come in the last 10 games. He’s played well against Morton too in his career, hitting .361 in 36 at-bats against him with two home runs. If the HR prop isn’t for you, a much more safe bet would be Bogaerts over 0.5 hits (-225)

