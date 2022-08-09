UFC Dana White’s Contender Series: How to watch, live stream, start time, more

Dana White’s Contender Series is back this week with Episode 3 of Season 6 on Tuesday, August 9. The five-fight card will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and serve as another opportunity for UFC president Dana White to scout talent, with participants then having the chance to earn contracts. The action will get started at 8 p.m. ET and air on ESPN+.

The fighters this week have a lot to live up to. After only one fighter earned a contract in the season premiere, last week’s competitors brought it, and all five winners received contracts. Bo Nickal and Zachary Borrego will face off in the main event as a showcase of two former collegiate athletes. Before their switches to MMA, Nickal was a National Champion Division 1 wrestler at Penn State, while Borrego played collegiate football at Angelo State University.

Also on the card, Jamal Pogues returns to the Contender Series after being victorious in his fight in Season 3 but unable to impress enough to earn a contract. He will take on the Brazilian Paulo Renato Junior, who has won his last nine fights.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Episode 3

Date: Tuesday, August 9

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ subscription

If you aren’t around a TV to watch this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, you can stream the action via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.