Dodgers vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.64 ERA) will start for the Dodgers with Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.34 ERA) on the mound for the Mets.

Los Angeles (90-39) ended a three-game winning streak on Wednesday night but will enter Thursday at least seven games ahead of every other team in the league. Kershaw will make his first start off the injured list and will take the mound for the first time since August 4. Los Angeles has the best offense in the league with 5.4 runs per game, and Trea Turner is the team’s top RBI leader with 86.

New York (83-48) will go for the series victory as it holds a three-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League East. Bassitt will make his 25th start of the season in Year 1 with the Mets, and he allowed four runs over 7.1 innings in a win over the Colorado Rockies in his last outing. New York has the third-best on-base percentage in the league (.328), and Pete Alonso is tied for third in RBI (105).

Dodgers vs. Mets

Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Chris Bassitt

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -145, Mets +125

Moneyline pick: Mets +125

Kershaw is unlikely to get too deep into this start as he prepares for the Dodgers postseason run, so his impact as one of the top pitchers in the league will be limited in this matchup. Bassitt has continued to be a strong starter with New York, and the Mets have enough of a return to consider placing a bet on the home underdogs.

Player prop pick: Clayton Kershaw under 4.5 strikeouts (-155)

The Dodgers should be extremely careful with Kershaw in his first start back, so expect a smaller pitch count on Thursday night. When you combine that with facing off against a Mets offense that strikes out 7.6 times per game, which is the fourth fewest, the under is the play in this spot.

