Rockies vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Atlanta Braves square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.17 ERA) will start the Rockies with Spencer Strider (8-4, 2.87 ERA) on the mound for the Braves.

Colorado (56-75) lost five of its last seven contests heading into the final matchup of this three-game set. Kuhl will make his second start off the injured list, and he allowed three runs over five innings in a loss to the New York Mets. Colorado ranks second in batting average (.261), and CJ Cron leads the team in home runs (24) and RBI (86).

Atlanta (80-51) ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday and will enter the day three games behind the New York Mets in the top spot of the National League East. Strider will make his 28th appearance and 17th start and allowed just one run in each of his last three outings. Atlanta scored 4.9 runs per game, which ranks third in the league, and Austin Riley smashed his team-leading 32nd homer on Wednesday.

Rockies vs. Braves

Pitchers: Chad Kuhl vs. Spencer Strider

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet-Rocky Mountain

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (-180)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Braves -380, Rockies +310

Moneyline pick: Rockies +310

A world does not exist where a bettor should bet one MLB team as -380 favorites against another MLB team. The Rockies hold a ton of value in this spot with a strong offense that ranks sixth in on-base percentage (.321) and a veteran pitcher on the mound. The Braves scored three or fewer runs in their last three games, and I’m not sure why they are favored by this much.

Player prop pick: Chad Kuhl over 3.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Rockies starter has a relatively low K/9 at 6.7, but the Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, which is the third most in the MLB. Kuhl struck out four hitters in his first game off the injured list, and he should get there again on Thursday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.