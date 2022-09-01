Orioles vs. Guardians: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Progressive Field in Cleveland and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Kyle Bradish (2-5, 5.63 ERA) will start for the Orioles with Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.02 ERA) on the mound for the Guardians.

Baltimore (68-61) will go for the series victory after picking up a 4-0 win on Wednesday, and it will enter Thursday two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card race. Bradish will make the 17th start of his rookie season, and he’s coming off his best start in last Friday’s win over the Houston Astros when he threw eight scoreless innings. Baltimore ranks 25th in on-base percentage, and Gunnar Henderson and Ramon Urias homered in Wednesday’s win.

Cleveland (68-60) lost four of its last six games and is holding onto a 1.5-game lead in the AL Central. Bieber put together a strong month of August when he finished with a 1.62 ERA through five starts. Cleveland ranks 22nd in slugging percentage, and Jose Ramirez has the second-most RBI (106) this season.

Orioles vs. Guardians

Pitchers: Kyle Bradish vs. Shane Bieber

First pitch: 6:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Guardians -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Guardians -180, Orioles +155

Moneyline pick: Orioles +155

The season-long numbers show this is a mismatch in the pitching matchup, but Bradish is really starting to figure things out in his rookie season. Since returning to the big leagues, he has yet to allow more than three runs in his last six outings.

Player prop pick: Kyle Bradish over 3.5 strikeouts (-160)

The Orioles starter threw more than three strikeouts in the six outings since being back on the big league roster, and that should continue on Thursday night. He has a decent K/9 at 8.9 and should surpass this total even against a Guardians’ lineup that strikes out just 6.9 times per game, which is the lowest number in the league.

