Yankees promote prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A

One of New York’s top prospects is headed to Somerset.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Jasson Dominguez #12 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The New York Yankees promoted top prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday afternoon. Dominguez has been on a fast track to the Majors and has gone from High-A to Single-A and now Double-A in 2022. Dominguez has 15 HRs and 58 RBI through 115 games this season.

Dominguez, who plays centerfield, is ranked second among the Yankees’ prospects behind SS Anthony Volpe, who was promoted to Triple-A recently. New York is clearly set on getting both players ready to compete for roster spots in 2023 during Spring Training. We could even see some of Volpe before the end of this season, though it’s unlikely the shortstop plays during the playoffs.

