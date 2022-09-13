Yankees promote prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A

The New York Yankees promoted top prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A Somerset on Tuesday afternoon. Dominguez has been on a fast track to the Majors and has gone from High-A to Single-A and now Double-A in 2022. Dominguez has 15 HRs and 58 RBI through 115 games this season.

Dominguez, who plays centerfield, is ranked second among the Yankees’ prospects behind SS Anthony Volpe, who was promoted to Triple-A recently. New York is clearly set on getting both players ready to compete for roster spots in 2023 during Spring Training. We could even see some of Volpe before the end of this season, though it’s unlikely the shortstop plays during the playoffs.