Rumor: Gabe Kapler losing Giants clubhouse

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler could be on his way out, which would be a big surprise considering the past few seasons. According to some rumors circulating, the Giants manager is losing numerous players within the clubhouse. This came to a boiling point when relief pitcher Zack Littell was upset after being taken out of a game against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning on Monday.

So the rumor coming out of San Francisco is that numerous players have reached out to GM Scott Harris, raising concerns about increasingly strained relationships with Manager Gabe Kapler. Apparently, he's lost a lot of them. Time for a change, already? #SFGameUp — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) September 14, 2022

After the spat on the mound, the two were seen going to the clubhouse for a discussion. The Giants have grossly underperformed after having the best record in baseball last season, winning the NL West title by going 107-55. They were able to edge the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the standings, though L.A. got the best of San Fran in the playoffs. This season, the Giants are 30.5 games back of first place in the division at 68-74 and are on the outside of the NL Wild Card picture.