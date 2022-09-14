 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rumor: Gabe Kapler losing Giants clubhouse

San Francisco manager has had issues with numerous players in the clubhouse and could be on the way out after this season.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Manager Gabe Kapler #19 of the San Francisco Giants takes the ball from starting pitcher Jakob Junis #34 taking him out of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies in the top of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on September 03, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler could be on his way out, which would be a big surprise considering the past few seasons. According to some rumors circulating, the Giants manager is losing numerous players within the clubhouse. This came to a boiling point when relief pitcher Zack Littell was upset after being taken out of a game against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning on Monday.

After the spat on the mound, the two were seen going to the clubhouse for a discussion. The Giants have grossly underperformed after having the best record in baseball last season, winning the NL West title by going 107-55. They were able to edge the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the standings, though L.A. got the best of San Fran in the playoffs. This season, the Giants are 30.5 games back of first place in the division at 68-74 and are on the outside of the NL Wild Card picture.

More From DraftKings Nation