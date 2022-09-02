Yankees vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Friday’s game

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Friday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Domingo German (2-2, 3.19 ERA) will start for the Yankees with Jeffrey Springs (6-4, 2.76 ERA) on the mound for the Rays.

New York (79-52) lost four of its last five games and will enter this three-game set with Tampa Bay six games ahead in the American League East. German make his ninth start of the season and is coming off his best start of the year, throwing 7.2 scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics. New York scores 5.0 runs per game this season, which ranks second in the league, and Aaron Judge leads the league in home runs (51) and RBI (113).

Tampa Bay (72-57) will look to extend its winning streak to four games as it continues to close the gap on the Yankees. Springs will make his 27th appearance and 19th start, and he is coming off an outing where he allowed five runs over six innings on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay ranks 17th in runs per game (4.3), and Randy Arozarena recorded 10 hits over his last four games.

Yankees vs. Rays

Pitchers: Domingo German vs. Jeffrey Springs

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Rays -1.5 (+165)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Rays -125, Yankees +105

Moneyline pick: Yankees +105

Things are not trending New York’s way right now as they continue to struggle. Eventually, that is going to turn around because this is too talented of a team to lose as much as it has. After making his season debut in mid-July, German is getting back on track, allowing fewer than two earned runs in four of his last five games.

Player prop pick: Domingo German over 4.5 strikeouts (-150)

The strikeout numbers haven’t been there for German in a limited sample size of 2022 with a 6.6 K/9, but this is a spot where he can get to five strikeouts. German will face a Rays lineup that strikes out 8.8 times per game, which is the seventh most in the league.

